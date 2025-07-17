Psilocybin mushrooms, also known as magic mushrooms or shrooms, are hallucinogenic psychedelics.

More than 12 lbs. of magic mushroom gummies, chocolate and capsules seized in Philadephia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More than 12 pounds of magic mushrooms were seized Tuesday in Philadelphia.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers said they found "nothing magical" about the mushroom products they caught "tripping to Spain from California."

The shipment, which arrived as an express consignment parcel and was labeled as "supplements," but contained 50 packages of psilocybin mushroom gummies, 40 chocolate bars, and 10 packages of capsules, according to officials.

More than 12 pounds of magic mushrooms were seized Tuesday in Philadelphia. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

"Customs and Border Protection officers aren't altering our mindset when it comes to intercepting dangerous drugs, especially psychedelic drugs masquerading as less-threatening gummies and chocolates," said Cleatus P. Hunt, Jr., Area Port Director for CBP's Area Port of Philadelphia.

Psilocybin mushrooms, also known as magic mushrooms or shrooms, are hallucinogenic psychedelics.

According to the DEA, physical effects of psilocybin include nausea, vomiting, muscle weakness, panic reactions, and lack of coordination. Users experience hallucinations and an inability to discern fantasy from reality.

Longer, more intense "trip" episodes, challenging experiences (physical and emotional), psychosis, and possible death.

