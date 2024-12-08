Mother wants answers after 16-year-old son was shot and killed while riding bike

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mother who is awaiting a lung transplant is grieving the loss of her teenage son. She's now reaching out asking for your help in finding her son's killer.

Tira Williams needs a lung transplant. She relied on her 16-year-old son Taeshaun for his support and help around the house.

"Mom I gotta go to school, I gotta do this, I gotta do that, you know, it was like he was such, a he was such a blessing to me."

On Saturday May 25th, Tira sent Taeshaun on an errand for her.

"I sent him to the store for me to get some water and he came back," Tira says.

That night he said he was going out.

"He left out, it was like eight something. He left out, he went around the corner to go where he usually be at around the corner with his friends. Next thing you know I get a call," Tira recalls.

At 8:38 p.m. police were called for reports of a person with a gun along the 12-hundred block of Fairmount Avenue in Philadelphia's West Poplar neighborhood.

Police say Taeshaun was riding his bike when a car pulled up and three masked people got out and began opening fire. Taeshaun was hit multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital where he died a few hours later.

"If you know something, if you know anything, this is my son. This is my son, my son is 16-years-old. Nobody's kid deserves to be shot down in the middle of the street," Tira says.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.