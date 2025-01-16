'Mr. Baseball' Bob Uecker, Milwaukee Brewers announcer, dies at 90

MILWAUKEE -- Bob Uecker, the voice of his hometown Milwaukee Brewers who after a short playing career earned the moniker "Mr. Baseball" and honors from the Hall of Fame, has died. He was 90.

In a statement released by the Brewers, Uecker's family said he had battled small cell lung cancer since early 2023.

"Even in the face of this challenge, his enthusiasm for life was always present, never allowing his spirit to falter," the family's statement said.

Uecker, who was born and raised in Milwaukee, signed his first pro contract with the Milwaukee Braves in 1956 and reached the majors in 1962. He lasted six seasons in the big leagues, finishing with a .200 average and 14 homers.

But he was better known as a colorful comedian and broadcaster, receiving the Hall of Fame's Ford C. Frick award in 2003.

Uecker also had a successful career in movies and television. He was dubbed "Mr. Baseball" by Johnny Carson during one of his more than 100 appearances on Carson's late night show.