Nathan Fillion and Shawn Ashmore are no rookies when it comes to attending San Diego Comic Con

SAN DIEGO -- The cast of "The Rookie" are San Diego Comic-Con veterans! Nathan Fillion, Melissa O'Neil, Shawn Ashmore and the rest of the cast greeted fans and signed posters at the show's booth.

The ABC series is currently shooting it's seventh season and On The Red Carpet caught up with some of the stars to hear what it's been like working on the show for so long.

"This is the longest time I've ever done anything and each year it gets better," said Meika Cox. "We're like 'how does this keep getting better?'"

Richard T. Jones, who plays police "Sgt. Wade Grey," stood next to Nathan Fillion and told us about his co-star's attitude towards everyone.

"His whole energy sets the tone of the set," Jones said. "The whole crew bought in. Everybody just bought in. He's like a coach and we bought into it!"

"I wish I could take credit," Fillion responded. "It takes a village. There is an incredible amount of talent on our show and not an ego among them. It makes my everyday a joy it takes a lot of the workload off when everyone else is working so hard."

The cast also received gifts of their own during the fan meet and greet. Melissa O'Neil shared her gratitude to everyone who came by the show booth.

"I think everyone in the cast got a bracelet, there was a very sweet lady that came by and made us personalized little trinkets," she said. "I mean the fans are amazing here at Comic-Con, it's so great to come in."

