Nearby gunfire sends field hockey players running for safety in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gunfire sent field hockey players running for safety during a game at Temple University's Howarth Field on Friday.

Video captured by ESPN showed the crowd sprinting off the field in North Philadelphia.

"Players are running off the field right now. There were some loud noises and it looks like players are evacuating the field right now," the announcer could be heard saying.

Just after 4:30 p.m. Friday, Temple sent out an alert saying there was gunfire near the 1300 block of North Broad Street, which is right near the field.

La Salle was playing St. Louis University, which issued a statement saying the game was canceled because of a shooting in the vicinity of the field.

No one on the field was injured, and there were no reports of anyone shot nearby.

The game was called with 10 minutes of play remaining.