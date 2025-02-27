Neighbors in NJ community keep up decades-long fight for traffic improvements after fatal crash

GLOUCESTER CO., N.J. (WPVI) -- Neighbors in the Lake Gilman community in Gloucester County, New Jersey say they have been fighting for safety upgrades at a busy and dangerous intersection for decades.

Current residents say a fatal crash just this week shows the urgency still remains.

While there have been traffic studies completed and some measures taken, like the installation of rumble strips, Jared Adkins says for years, pleas for safety upgrades at Ellis Mill and Clems Run Roads in Harrison Township have not been adequately addressed.

Adkins was able to produce documents dating as far back as 1984 from the Lake Gilman Neighborhood HOA nearby, petitioning Gloucester County for action.

"We've been told to stop for 40 years, and we will not stop until this is a safe roadway for our loved ones to travel," Adkins said.

The intersection was the site of a serious crash early Tuesday. Authorities say for unknown reasons a Tesla veered into the path of a dump truck.

The Tesla driver was killed.

Though the investigation is still ongoing, neighbors are once again asking for help.

"Slow this traffic down and one of the ways to do it is make that intersection of four-way stop," said Lake Gilman resident Doris Hoover. "We were asking to have the speed limit lowered and for a four-way stop and a flashing slow-down light at the top of the hill."

Action News reached out to the New Jersey Department of Transportation for recent fatal crash data at the intersection but did not hear back.

However, our data journalism team found eight reported non-fatal crashes between 2018 and 2022 involving 14 vehicles and 20 people.

Neighbors say they're frightened to slow down to pull into their driveways or even walk to the mailbox with speeding traffic feet away.

"I just hold my breath and hope I don't get hit," said Karen Guy of Mullica Hill.

"People don't care, they're going 55+!" added Adkins.

Hoover echoed her neighbors. She's among those who spearheaded an effort gathering a petition of approximately 150 signatures from people in the area who want to see safety upgrades at the intersection.

"You can't have traffic going through a residential area at these speeds, especially with these tractor-trailers now," Hoover said.

Action News reached out to the Office of the County Engineer for a response to neighbors' latest concerns. Gloucester County Administrator Charles Bruner responded with a statement on behalf of Gloucester County Commissioner Matthew Weng, who serves as the liaison to the Department of Public Works.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic accident that occurred in Harrison yesterday, and our deepest sympathies go out to the families and loved ones affected. Ensuring the safety of our roadways is a top priority, and in response to this incident, we are immediately expediting an engineering review of the intersection to assess necessary improvements that could help prevent future tragedies. While we recognize the importance of meeting required standards, our commitment remains steadfast in pursuing a safe and effective solution. We will continue working closely with the community, as well as local and state partners, to enhance safety measures and make our roads as safe as possible for all residents," the statement read.

Neighbors continue to hold out hope for meaningful action.

"Our wives, kids, doctors, lawyers, truckers, it doesn't matter who you are, you have the right to travel a safe roadway and when the government ignores the police of citizens with concerns, it's just horrible that this happens over and over again," Adkins said.