NJ veteran meets his kidney donor for first time since life-saving gift in 2023

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It was an emotional meeting between a New Jersey veteran and his kidney donor.

Jill Pinkelman, a Nebraska resident, donated her kidney to military veteran, Robert Springer.

On Friday in Camden, they met in person for the first time since Pinkelman's life-saving gift in March 2023.

Springer gave her a gift from the shore -- a Cape May sweatshirt and some salt water taffy.

Pinkelman's kidney immediately started working for Springer.

She said she's grateful to give back.

Pinkleman decided to become a donor after learning about Donor Outreach for Veterans, which is a New Jersey-based organization that matches veterans with living donors nationwide.