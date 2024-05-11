NJ veteran meets his kidney donor for first time since life-saving gift in 2023

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It was an emotional meeting between a New Jersey veteran and his kidney donor.
Jill Pinkelman, a Nebraska resident, donated her kidney to military veteran, Robert Springer.
On Friday in Camden, they met in person for the first time since Pinkelman's life-saving gift in March 2023.
Springer gave her a gift from the shore -- a Cape May sweatshirt and some salt water taffy.
Pinkelman's kidney immediately started working for Springer.
She said she's grateful to give back.
Pinkleman decided to become a donor after learning about Donor Outreach for Veterans, which is a New Jersey-based organization that matches veterans with living donors nationwide.