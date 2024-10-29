New video shows suspects in North Philadelphia shooting that left 7 wounded

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are trying to identify two suspects connected to a shooting that injured seven people in North Philadelphia.
Surveillance video released Tuesday shows the suspects getting out of a gray Nissan Altima before opening fire on October 19.
Police say the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. at 11th and Cumberland streets.
One of the victims was a 16-year-old girl, who was hospitalized in critical condition.
If you recognize either of the suspects or the car, you can call or text police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).