New video shows suspects in North Philadelphia shooting that left 7 wounded

Police are trying to identify two suspects connected to a shooting that injured seven people in North Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are trying to identify two suspects connected to a shooting that injured seven people in North Philadelphia.

Surveillance video released Tuesday shows the suspects getting out of a gray Nissan Altima before opening fire on October 19.

Police say the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. at 11th and Cumberland streets.

One of the victims was a 16-year-old girl, who was hospitalized in critical condition.

If you recognize either of the suspects or the car, you can call or text police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).