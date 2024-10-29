24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

New video shows suspects in North Philadelphia shooting that left 7 wounded

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, October 29, 2024 5:15PM
New video shows suspects in North Philadelphia shooting that left 7 wounded
New video shows suspects in North Philadelphia shooting that left 7 woundedPolice are trying to identify two suspects connected to a shooting that injured seven people in North Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are trying to identify two suspects connected to a shooting that injured seven people in North Philadelphia.

Surveillance video released Tuesday shows the suspects getting out of a gray Nissan Altima before opening fire on October 19.

Police say the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. at 11th and Cumberland streets.

One of the victims was a 16-year-old girl, who was hospitalized in critical condition.

7 shot, including teen, following dispute at social media party in North Philadelphia: Police

If you recognize either of the suspects or the car, you can call or text police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW