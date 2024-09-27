The cast of the FX horror drama "Grotesquerie" reveal the twisted meaning behind the title of the show

Niecy Nash-Betts says 'Grotesquerie' has the darkest things you can ever imagine

NEW YORK -- Ryan Murphy's newest horror drama "Grotesquerie" has "some of the most horrific things imaginable."

The new FX series stars Niecy Nash-Betts who says the show has "some of the hardest things you can ever imagine." We caught up with the star and the rest of the cast at the world premiere in New York to hear how they describe the themes of the show.

Nash-Betts accredits the eerie nature to the creator saying, "You know there's a lot going on in the mind of Ryan Murphy."

This story centers on a community rattled by the crimes of a serial killer. Nash-Betts plays Lois Tryon, a detective on the hunt to stop these sinister acts.

If you're unsure of what to expect from a show called "Grotesquerie," Raven Goodwin told On The Red Carpet "(It) means darkness. Being in darkness and trying to find some kind of light, some kind of tunnel but you're just drowning in it."

Nicholas Chavez was a little stumped on how to decipher its meaning saying, "That's such a complex question."

"'Grotesquerie' means something that is disgusting," he added. "I mean that like really makes your stomach feel terrible. I think that's what a lot of the images in the show are. They're just the most horrific things imaginable."

Courtney B. Vance played coy with his answer unsure of what the word really means.

"I have no idea," he said. "He or she is someone evil, doing evil things and Mrs. Niecy is trying to, with the help of her nun friend, try and figure it all out."

Michaela Diamond plays Sister Megan Duval, a nun that teams up with Detective Tryon to help solve the murders that appear to have a religious undertone. She spoke about what they wanted to deliver with this story.

"It's horror, it's camp," she said. "We're trying to answer the question what are you left with, you know, are we evil or are we good."

Prepare for some scares when "Grotesquerie" airs Wednesdays on FX and streams next day on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of FX, Hulu and this ABC station.

