Perelman Theater hosts one-night-only show by Sphinx Virtuosi & Percussionist Josh Jones

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Sphinx Virtuosi is staging a performance in the Kimmel Center's Perelman Theater called American Form/s, featuring professional percussionist Josh Jones.

"They've carefully curated a program that demonstrates the richness of American classical music," says Marquise Lindsey-Bradley, Marketing & Engagement Director for the Philadelphia Chamber Music Society. "The Sphinx Virtuosi is a group of 18 Black and Latinx musicians."

He says the self-conducted ensemble is "a dynamic group of young professionals."

It's the flagship ensemble for the Sphinx Organization, a Detroit-based nonprofit.

"Dedicated to transforming lives through the power of diversity in the arts," says Lindsey-Bradley. "Each year they tour the country and present works by Black and Latin American composers."

Audiences will also hear percussionist Josh Jones.

Philadelphia Chamber Music Society is presenting the concert for one night only on October 18 at 7:30pm.

"And that program will feature works by Scott Joplin, Jessie Montgomery," says Lindsey-Bradley.

It also includes the Philadelphia premiere of Drill, a drum set concerto by Curtis Stewart, that will showcase Jones' musicianship.

"The classical music field is one that is vast and really varied, and we want to make sure that our Philadelphia audiences know that and have access to all of the beauty that classical music has to offer," says Lindsey-Bradley.

He says he hopes audiences maybe walk away with "their idea of classical music reframed."

Philadelphia Chamber Music Society presents the Sphinx Virtuosi & Josh Jones on October 18 at 7:30 p.m. in the Kimmel Center's Perelman Theater.

Philadelphia Chamber Music Society | Sphinx Virtuosi & Britton-René Collins | Tickets

Perelman Theater (inside the Kimmel Center)

300 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102