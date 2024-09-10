Police say surveillance video shows four suspects, all possibly teens, following the victim as he walked down the street.

Teen fighting for his life after being shot 11 times in North Philadelphia; 4 suspects wanted

A 17-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot 11 times in North Philadelphia.

A 17-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot 11 times in North Philadelphia.

A 17-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot 11 times in North Philadelphia.

A 17-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot 11 times in North Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 17-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot 11 times in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened just before midnight on Monday in the area of Sedgley Avenue and Gratz Street.

Police say surveillance video shows four suspects, all possibly teens, following the victim as he walked down the street.

ALSO SEE: 15-year-old shot, injured near Temple University in North Philadelphia

One suspect pulled out a gun and shot the teen from behind.

Officers rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he's listed in critical condition.

The suspects fled on foot and have not been caught.

The motive is not known yet.