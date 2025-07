26-year-old man shot, killed in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 26-year-old man was shot and killed in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday along the 2400 block of North Reese Street.

The victim was shot in the chest.

He was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

No word on any arrest.

Police continue to investigate.