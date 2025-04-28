Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds make history: 'Welcome to Wrexham' season 4

How the Hollywood stars led their once struggling football club to a third-straight promotion.

The excitement is kicking in! Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds lead Wrexham AFC to their third consecutive promotion in "Welcome to Wrexham" season four.

LOS ANGELES -- The fairytale continues.

The Emmy-winning docuseries, "Welcome to Wrexham," follows actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds as they guide Wrexham AFC through a historic run toward a third consecutive promotion.

In 2020, Rob and Ryan teamed up to purchase Wrexham AFC, a then-struggling fifth-tier club with big dreams.

Under the ownership of the two Hollywood stars, the team has pulled off back-to-back promotions, reaching EFL League One for the first time in 20 years.

Season four shows their march toward the team's third promotion in a row.

"We're going into a really tough division," says Phil Parkinson, the Wrexham AFC Manager, in a scene from the new trailer.

"A baptism of fire," Humphrey Ker, Wrexham AFC Executive Director added.

This season dives deeper into the club's rise through the English football ranks, the pressures of competing at a higher level, and the intense loyalty of its supporters.

As they climb higher, the pressure only builds - and as Ryan Reynolds puts it, "To make a diamond, you have to have pressure."

And SPOILER ALERT: they achieved historic status, earning that third consecutive promotion.

The series offers an intimate look at the dreams, challenges, and triumphs of the working-class community in Wrexham, North Wales, and the players who carry its hopes onto the field, with Channing Tatum and Tom Brady a part of this season as well.

With full access on and off the pitch, season four captures the passion, setbacks, and triumphs that define this unforgettable underdog story.

The story continues - "Welcome to Wrexham" returns for season four on May 15 at 9 PM ET/PT on FX, streaming the next day on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of FX Networks, Hulu and this ABC station.

