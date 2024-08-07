Old Dominion show cut short at Musikfest in Bethlehem, Pa. after storms hit the area

The heavy storms on Tuesday put a damper on Musikfest in Bethlehem.

The heavy storms on Tuesday put a damper on Musikfest in Bethlehem.

The heavy storms on Tuesday put a damper on Musikfest in Bethlehem.

The heavy storms on Tuesday put a damper on Musikfest in Bethlehem.

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania -- The heavy storms on Tuesday put a damper on Musikfest in Bethlehem, Pa.

All outdoor festival activities were canceled at 7 p.m. due to the severe weather.

Events normally run until 11 p.m.

Old Dominion was the headliner Tuesday night, but the concert was cut short.

RELATED: 'It's a dream come true': Guitarist for Old Dominion gives advice to young fan at Musikfest

'It's a dream come true': Guitarist for Old Dominion gives advice to young fan at Musikfest

Musikfest moved up the start time of the show to 5 p.m. in anticipation of the weather.

But the band only played a few songs before the plug was pulled, to the dismay of concert-goers.

"Just ridiculous to cancel a concert," said one attendee.

"I'm sad! I really wanted to see Old Dominion," said another.

Musikfest continues at noon Wednesday, and Lynyrd Skynyrd will be the headliner on the Wind Creek Steel Stage.

For more information, visit Musikfest.org