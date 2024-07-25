Take a fun look back on careers of "Deadpool & Wolverine" stars

Our oldest and weirdest interviews with Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds

From '90s sitcoms to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, take a look at Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's careers ahead of Marvel blockbuster, "Deadpool & Wolverine"

LOS ANGELES -- Before watching Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman team up in "Deadpool & Wolverine," take a look back at their journey to stardom.

On The Red Carpet looked back through more than 25 years of archival interviews with the two affable leading men and found a trove of fun clips fans will enjoy.

For instance, years before he was "Deadpool," Ryan Reynolds spoke with On The Red Carpet's George Pennacchio in 1998 about his ABC sitcom, "Two Guys, A Girl, And A Pizza Place."

"It's two guys... A girl... And a pizza place," series co-star Richard Ruccolo said while sitting next to Reynolds.

"And because of his musical theater background, we were originally going to call it "CATS," Reynolds added.

A couple years later, Hugh Jackman made his American film debut as "Wolverine" in the original "X-Men" movie and would later act alongside Ryan in the 2009 film "X-Men Origins: Wolverine."

Reuniting "Deadpool" and "Wolverine" on screen had a lot to do with director Shawn Levy who previously worked with Hugh on "Real Steel" and with Ryan on "Free Guy."

Over the years both Hugh and Ryan have received stars on the Hollywood Walk of fame and Hugh has also left his handprints outside the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Through all their successes over the years, these two huge stars have kept coming back to play their beloved Marvel superhero characters.

George Pennacchio spoke with Ryan as "Deadpool" in an unforgettable interview when Ryan was promoting his first standalone "Deadpool" film.

"How does it feel to be forever in the shadow of Wolverine?" George asked Deadpool.

"How does it feel to forever be in Barbara Walters' shadow?" Deadpool responded.

To see all our fun old interviews with Ryan and Hugh over the years, watch the video above.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" opens in theaters tomorrow.

