Oregon defeats Penn State 45-37 to win Big Ten championship

INDIANAPOLIS -- Dillon Gabriel threw four touchdown passes and No. 1 Oregon outlasted No. 3 Penn State 45-37 on Saturday night in the Big Ten championship, giving the Ducks a first-round bye and almost certainly the top seed in the College Football Playoff.

The Ducks (13-0, No. 1 CFP) are only unbeaten team in FBS - barely. They nearly blew a 15-point lead in the final four minutes, ending the Nittany Lions' last gasp by picking off Drew Allar's pass with 1:54 left on a wild, wacky championship weekend.

Jordan James ran for for two scores to help Oregon win its first league title since 2020 in the Pac-12, this one coming in its first year in the Big Ten.

Penn State (11-2, No. 3 CFP) also is expected to make the first 12-team playoff field despite having its four-game winning streak snapped after failing to convert a 2-point conversion early in the fourth quarter - leaving it down 38-30.

Oregon then capped a 75-yard drive with James' 12-yard TD run to make it 45-30 with 7:28 to go.

Gabriel finished 22 of 32 with 283 yards, hooking up with Kenyon Sadiq twice in the first half when the teams combined for a championship-game record 55 points. The previous mark, 52, came in 2012.

Sadiq had only two catches in the game - hurdling a defender on the way to his first score. James rushed 20 times for 87, and Tez Johnson caught 11 passes for 181 yards and a TD.

Allar was 20 of 39 with 236 yards with three TDs and two interceptions. Kaytron Allen had 14 carries for 124 yards and one score, and Nicolas Singleton carried 10 times for 101 yards and caught a TD pass. Tyler Warren had seven receptions for 64 yards.

Both teams allowed their highest point totals this season.