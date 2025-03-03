Hulu releases statement after glitches during Oscars live stream

Hulu released a statement Sunday after facing technical difficulties during the Oscars live stream on the platform.

The telecast of the 97th Academy Awards was simulcast on the streaming platform but faced a couple of issues during the show.

The first issue left an undisclosed number of subscribers unable to access the Oscars live stream shortly after the show began. People were eventually able to gain access to the show.

The second issue happened when the Hulu live stream suddenly ended for some viewers before the best actress and best picture awards were announced.

"This evening, we experienced technical and live stream issues on Hulu which impacted some Oscars viewers," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement. "We apologize for the experience and will make a full replay of the event available as soon as possible."

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and this station.