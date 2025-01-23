The Walt Disney Company earns 15 Oscar nominations

The 97th Oscars will air Sunday, March 2 on ABC.
LOS ANGELES -- The Walt Disney Company is celebrating after earning 15 nominations for the 2025 Oscars from across The Walt Disney Studios content brands and platforms.
Searchlight Pictures garnered 10 nods, with eight for "A Complete Unknown," including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress. The studio also earned two nominations for "A Real Pain," for Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor.
Searchlight Pictures has now amassed 23 Best Picture Academy Award nominations and a grand total of 205 Academy Award nominations.
"Inside Out 2," the highest-grossing film of 2024 from Pixar Animation Studios, was nominated for Best Animated Feature.
20th Century Studios received two nods for Best Visual Effects across "Alien: Romulus" and "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes."
National Geographic Documentary Films captured its fifth nomination in seven years in the Documentary Feature category for "Sugarcane."
Disney Branded Television received its second nomination in two years with "Never Too Late" from "Elton John: Never Too Late" up for Original Song.
Disney's streaming platforms are home to seven nominations, with Best Animated Feature nominee "Inside Out 2" now streaming on Disney+ and "A Real Pain" on Hulu receiving nods for Best Supporting Actor and Best Original Screenplay.
8 nominations; Now in theaters
Best Picture
Best Director - James Mangold
Best Actor - Timothée Chalamet
Best Supporting Actor - Edward Norton
Best Supporting Actress - Monica Barbaro
Best Adapted Screenplay - James Mangold & Jay Cocks
Best Costume Design - Arianne Phillips
Best Sound - Ted Caplan, Tod A. Maitland, Paul Massey, David Giammarco, Donald Sylvester
2 nominations; Now in theaters and streaming on Hulu
Best Supporting Actor - Kieran Culkin
Best Original Screenplay - Jesse Eisenberg
1 nomination; Now streaming on Hulu
Best Visual Effects
1 nomination; Now streaming on Disney+
Best Original Song - "Never Too Late" - Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt & Bernie Taupin
1 nomination; Now streaming on Disney+
Best Animated Feature
1 nomination; Now streaming on Hulu
Best Visual Effects
1 nomination; Now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu
Best Documentary Feature
Disney is the parent company of Searchlight Pictures, 20th Century Studios, Pixar, National Geographic and this station.