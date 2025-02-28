Host the best Oscars party this weekend with our picks for decor, party favors, snacks and more

Throwing an Oscar's party this weekend? From snacks to decor, here's everything you'll need to celebrate the biggest night in Hollywood.

Throwing an Oscar's party this weekend? From snacks to decor, here's everything you'll need to celebrate the biggest night in Hollywood.

Throwing an Oscar's party this weekend? From snacks to decor, here's everything you'll need to celebrate the biggest night in Hollywood.

Throwing an Oscar's party this weekend? From snacks to decor, here's everything you'll need to celebrate the biggest night in Hollywood.

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

The Oscars are this weekend, and what better way to celebrate the biggest night in Hollywood than by hosting a great party? Do some last-minute shopping to take your celebration to the next level and shop our picks for everything from party favors to snacks.

Oscars party must haves

Amazon 2-Pack Gold Backdrop $7.49 Shop Now

What better way to commemorate your party than with a glittering photo booth? This 2-pack of gold curtain backdrop is an Amazon's Choice product with nearly 3.000 five-star reviews. Plus, the gold perfectly matches the vibes of Oscars night. Get this on-theme backdrop now for under $10.

29% off Amazon Movie Night Hanging Decorations $11.99

$16.99 Shop Now

These movie-themed ceiling decorations are perfect for Oscar night. They're made of double-sided printed cardboard, so your guests will be able to see them from any direction. You can get a pack of 30 for 29% off.

Amazon 32-Piece Movie Party Decoration Cutouts $8.99 Shop Now

If you're looking for decor that's versatile, these cutouts may be a great addition to your party. They can be used as table toppers, photo props, bar decor and more. Plus, according to the brand, they are made with shiny, double-sided cardboard, so if you're hoping to have a photo booth, these can be super fun to have your guests hold up and pose with.

14% off Amazon Big Dot of Happiness Red Carpet Hollywood Movie Night Party Favor $11.99

$13.99 Shop Now

These popcorn buckets come in three different design, each perfectly on theme for an Oscars night celebration. You can keep it traditional and use them as a snack vessel or as a way to pack your party favors. Get a 12 count on sale for 14% off.

Amazon Paparazzi Props Party Accessory $8.00 Shop Now

Your guests will feel like they're a part of the red carpet action with these paparazzi party wall decoration. Set it up across from your photo backdrop while the Oscars red carpet pre-show is going on to really set the scene. According to the over 2,000 five-star reviews, these are made of a material similar to plastic table cloth, making set up and clean up simple.

20% off Amazon SMIRLY Charcuterie Boards Set $39.99

$49.99 Shop Now

Charcuterie boards are great to set up during a party for guests to snack on throughout the night. This top-rated bamboo set comes with a cheeseboard, fruit tray, dessert forks, sauce bowls and cheese knives, so you'll have everything you need to set up snacks that taste as pretty as they look. you can get this board set on sale for under $40.

Amazon Gersoniel 25-Pack Name Star Sticker $14.99 Shop Now

Give your guests the superstar treatment upon entry with these Hollywood Walk of Fame-inspired name tags. Not only are these on theme for an Oscars party but they also can be helpful if you'll be hosting friends who haven't met. Get a pack of 25 of this Amazon's Choice product for just under $15.

Amazon GiftExpress 12-Pack 6 Gold Award Statues $13.69 Shop Now

Whether you use these gold statues as decor or party favors for your Oscars night, your guests are sure to love them. This pack comes with twelve, and there's even space on the bottom if you want to add a label.

Amazon Ferrero Rocher 42-Pack $19.98 Shop Now

These Ferrero Rocher chocolates are not only delicious but also resemble the glitz and glam of Hollywood with their gold wrapping, so they're a great on-theme snack for an Oscars party. Serve these in a red bowl to match the Oscar color scheme and really lean into the decor theme.

9% off Amazon 40Pcs Movie Party Napkins $9.99

$10.99 Shop Now

Serve drinks and snacks on these super cute, movie-themed napkins. There is one design that looks like a slate and one that resembles a classic movie countdown. Get a 40 pack on sale now for just under $10.

Be sure to check out our Oscar's 2025 page to stay up to date with updates about Hollywood's biggest night!

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.