Get your post-race eats after IBX Broad Street Run at brunch spots in South Philly

BROAD STREET (WPVI) -- Just a week away from the IBX Broad Street Run, spots in South Philly will be ready for runners to catch a grub after the big race. But they are also open every day of the week, so it's easy for anyone to race over any time, for finishline-worthy fare.
Penrose Diner | Facebook | Instagram
2016 Penrose Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19145
215-465-1097
hours: 8am-10pm daily
Izzys 33 | Facebook | Instagram
1703 S. 9th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
610-714-3908
hours: 8am-3pm daily brunch, 5pm-9pm dinner
Spoons | Instagram
2439 S. 12th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
215-660-9888
hours: Mon-Fri, 6:30am-2:30pm and Sat-Sun, 7:00am-2:30pm