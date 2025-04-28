Get your post-race eats after IBX Broad Street Run at brunch spots in South Philly

BROAD STREET (WPVI) -- Just a week away from the IBX Broad Street Run , spots in South Philly will be ready for runners to catch a grub after the big race. But they are also open every day of the week, so it's easy for anyone to race over any time, for finishline-worthy fare.

Penrose Diner | Facebook | Instagram

2016 Penrose Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19145

215-465-1097

hours: 8am-10pm daily

Izzys 33 | Facebook | Instagram

1703 S. 9th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19148

610-714-3908

hours: 8am-3pm daily brunch, 5pm-9pm dinner

Spoons | Instagram

2439 S. 12th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19148

215-660-9888

hours: Mon-Fri, 6:30am-2:30pm and Sat-Sun, 7:00am-2:30pm