Parishioners in Philadelphia continue to pray for Pope Francis

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Members of the Catholic community around the world and here in Philadelphia continue to pray for Pope Francis.

At the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, parishioners were offering their intentions for the pontiff.

"We believe in the power of prayer, we believe the Lord hears our prayers, and when we pray during Mass that our prayers are united with Jesus himself who takes our prayers to our Father in heaven," says Father Dennis Gill, rector at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia.

"I love the Pope, I think he is a prime example of Jesus. I think he probably feels he's ready to go, and if God does choose to take him, that we get another pope just like him," says Cathy DiBella of Woodstown, New Jersey.

Archbishop Nelson Pérez of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia has also called upon the community to keep Pope Francis in their prayers, and is urging parishioners to keep the Holy Father close to our hearts and ask God to strengthen him.

The 88-year-old pontiff remains in critical condition, battling a complex lung infection and early-stage kidney failure.

"What will happen here in Philadelphia when the time does come that our Holy Father is called home to the Lord? There will be guidance for our clergy, all the faithful, on how we fittingly observe that moment," says Father Dennis Gill.