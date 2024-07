Part of new Chester Valley Trail in King of Prussia shut down after sinkhole opens

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Part of a brand new trail that recently opened in King of Prussia has been shut down after authorities in Montgomery County say a sinkhole opened up.

The sinkhole was reported Wednesday morning on the Chester Valley Trail.

It is now closed between Dekalb Pike and Prince Fredrick Boulevard.

It's not yet clear if this is connected to Tuesday night's storms.

Back in April, PennDOT shut down one lane of nearby Route 202 for a similar depression under the road.