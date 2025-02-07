61-year-old man killed after being struck by vehicle in Philadelphia's Olney section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 61-year-old man is dead after being struck by a car on Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia's Olney section.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police say the driver of a Range Rover struck and killed the man as he stepped off the median at C Street and the Boulevard.

The driver of the Rover then crashed into parked cars.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the 42-year-old male driver stopped and is cooperating. They do not believe he was impaired.

Police said they are treating this as a tragic accident.

