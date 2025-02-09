PennDOT crews treat roads as wintry mix leaves layer of ice across Delaware Valley

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- A mix of sleet and freezing rain blanketed portions of the Delaware Valley Saturday night, leaving layers of ice on several surfaces from the streets to seats.

PennDOT Spokesperson Brad Rudolph said more than 250 trucks are salting the roads across the region.

"This one looks to be a slippery storm. More ice which is really dangerous," said Rudolph. "We'd rather it be snow. Easier to clear. Ice is real dangerous (and) hard to see sometimes," said Rudolph.

Rudolph warns residents to slow down, both behind the wheel and on foot.

"The roads are a little treacherous at the moment," said Juan Miguel-Abreu from King of Prussia. "Everyone is going pretty slow. I was going as slow as I possibly can because I don't want to hit anything."

The wintry mix didn't stop customers from doing some last-minute food shopping in King of Prussia.

"The actual parking lot is more slippery than the roads are," said Benjamin Dolinka.

"It wasn't so bad, but you could see that overnight it may end up getting really slippery," said Jennifer Dolinka.

The shopping carts are slick too, but an Eagles fan in Upper Chichester held a good grip as he walked away with a new television to watch the Birds dominate in the Super Bowl.

"The handles are already icing up," said Beryl Burns from Wilmington, Del. "You just have to hope the plows are out there keep salting and doing their job and we'll be fine."

PennDOT reduced the speed limit to 45mph on several highways until conditions are safe:

Interstates 76, 95, 295, 476, 676.

U.S. Routes 1, 30, 202, 422.

State Routes 63, 100 Spur and 309.