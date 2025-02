Gov. Shapiro expected to seek more money for public schools, transit in 2025-2026 budget proposal

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is set to present his budget proposal for the 2025-2026 fiscal year on Tuesday.

His plan could approach $50 billion.

Shapiro is expected to seek more money for public schools and public transit.

The Democrat is also expected to show his support for legalizing marijuana, as well as introduce taxes on skill games, which are viewed as competitors to casinos and lottery contests.

The state's new fiscal year begins on July 1.