What is the likelihood of hitting an animal while driving? Here are the odds in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- What is the likelihood of hitting an animal while driving? State Farm released a report on animal and deer collisions, and out of the 50 states, Pennsylvania had the highest number of insurance claims.

The company says drivers in Pennsylvania have a one in 61 chance of hitting an animal.

That's a better chance than in Delaware at one in 135, or New Jersey at one in 224.

West Virginia is the riskiest state, with odds at one in 40.

State Farms says deer remain the animal involved in collisions the most, with nearly 1.3 million incidents.

The most dangerous months for animal collisions are, in order: November, October and December.

