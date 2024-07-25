Pennsylvania State Police corporal shot, wounded while serving warrant

LANCASTER, Pennsylvania -- A Pennsylvania State Police corporal serving a warrant on Wednesday morning in Lancaster was shot in the arm by the suspect, state police said.

The corporal, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound, while the suspect was taken into custody at the scene by other members of the law enforcement team serving the warrant, state police said.

The suspect was not identified, and police did not say what charges may be filed in connection with the alleged shooting.

Police did not fire their weapons in the confrontation, which happened shortly after 6 a.m., state police said.

State police were investigating and said the corporal was in stable condition at Lancaster General Hospital.