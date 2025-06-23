State will not provide funding for new arenas, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro says

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro says the state will not provide funding for any new sports arenas.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro says the state will not provide funding for any new sports arenas.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro says the state will not provide funding for any new sports arenas.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro says the state will not provide funding for any new sports arenas.

POCONOS, Pa. (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro says the state will not provide funding for any new sports arenas.

He addressed the issue during an appearance at the Pocono Raceway over the weekend.

Shapiro has previously said the state would not provide funding to build a new Sixers arena.

ALSO SEE: Pennsylvania governor to work with Eagles, Steelers on stadium needs

He also said he will continue talking with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie about what the team needs with its stadium.

The Eagles lease at Lincoln Financial Field is set to expire in 2032.

