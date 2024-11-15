People get perilously close to bear at ski resort: 'Not too smart'

Some people were seen being perhaps a little too relaxed in the presence of a large bear that was taking an evening stroll through Whistler recently.

Svitlana Shyliakova, who captured video of the scene from a safe distance, told Storyful she was returning to her hotel in the British Columbia resort town when someone warned her about the bear.

In the video, some people can be seen approaching the bear and recording it. One man laughs it off as the bear lunges towards him, and even responds with a growl of his own.

"Of course, we had no plans to get close, and we even had bear spray with us just in case. Luckily, we didn't need it," Shyliakova said.

Shyliakova shared the clip on TikTok, where a user commented: "Not too smart."