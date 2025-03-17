76ers' Paul George shut down for rest of season, sources tell ESPN

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George has been ruled out for the rest of the season after receiving injections in his left adductor muscle and left knee on Monday, sources told ESPN.

George spent the past week consulting with doctors on the best treatment options for his groin and knee injuries. The 34-year-old has played through groin, finger and knee ailments this season, battling multiple injuries over the past month.

Sources said George took painkilling injections for five consecutive games before the NBA All-Star break in February.

George, who signed a four-year, $212 million max deal with the 76ers in July after five seasons with the LA Clippers, averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 41 games. During the preseason, George suffered a hyperextension of his left knee that forced him to miss the first five games of the regular season. He hyperextended the same knee in November, which cost him three games.

Philadelphia 76ers' Paul George plays during an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

In January, he injured his left pinkie finger, and he most recently has been sidelined with left groin soreness that has forced him to miss Philadelphia's past four games.

George announced late last month that he was stepping away from his podcast, "Podcast P with Paul George," to focus on his health and turning around the 76ers' season.

"I haven't been the healthiest, so it's just been putting a ton of work towards getting my body as healthy as possible, and to keep focus of obviously being here and trying to turn things around here and the full focus is trying to get this team together," George said of the decision to pause his podcast.

Philadelphia on Feb. 28 ruled out 2022-23 MVP Joel Embiid for the rest of the season and now George has gone the same route. It puts a bow on a disappointing finish for the 76ers, who entered the season among the title favorites but are now playing for their lottery draft pick.

The 76ers' fall has been potentially good in one area, their first-round pick in this year's NBA draft is top-six protected and would otherwise go to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The 76ers (23-44) have hovered around having the sixth-worst record in the league in recent weeks.

ESPN contributed to this report.