Philadelphia Celebrates the Holidays

Philadelphia City Hall (WPVI) -- Celebrate the holidays with 6abc.

Rick Williams, Cecily Tynan and Alicia Vitarelli are joined by Mayor Cherelle Parker, platinum R &B artist Keyshia Cole and rising star Liamani Segura as Philadelphia's Holiday tree shines bright for the first time.

City Hall has been transformed into a winter wonderland with shopping, eating and family fun. Explore all the festive activities and listen to our professional carolers as they help bring some holiday spirit to Philadelphia.

We take you around town to visit some of the city's top light show and also learn about the record-setting holiday tree at City Hall.

The holiday season is officially here and 6abc is ready to celebrate the holidays.

Luminature at Philadelphia Zoo | Facebook | Instagram

3400 West Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Winter in Franklin Square | Facebook | Instagram

200 North 6th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Founding Footsteps Holiday Light Tour | Facebook | Instagram

302 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Rothman Rink & Cabin, Wintergarden | Facebook | Instagram

1 South 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Made In Philadelphia Market | Facebook | Instagram

1 South 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Christmas Village in Philadelphia | Facebook | Instagram

16th Street and JFK Boulevard, Philadelphia, pa