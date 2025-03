Philadelphia City Council holds special session on housing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia City Council is holding a special session on Monday.

Mayor Cherelle Parker is expected to lay out her plans to expand housing in the city.

Parker's "Housing Opportunities Made Easy" initiative is part of her goal to build and preserve 30-thousand units of new and existing housing over the course of her administration.

This is believed to be the first time The city council has convened a special session focused solely on housing.