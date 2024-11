Eagles defeat Dallas Cowboys 34-6 | Watch the Live Postgame Show

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As soon as the game is over, turn on the stream here on 6abc to watch the best Live Postgame show in town.

This is the Live Postgame Show, breaking down everything that just happened on the field for the Birds.

Settle in for the show!

The Live Postgame Show can be seen on 6abc.com and everywhere you stream 6abc every week, as soon as the game is over.