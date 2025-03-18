2-time Super Bowl champ Brandon Graham retires after 15 seasons with the Eagles

PHILADELPHIA -- Brandon Graham retired following a 15-year career in Philadelphia that was highlighted by his role in the defensive play that helped deliver the Eagles their first Super Bowl title.

Graham turns 37 in April and had indicated that last season would be his final one in the NFL. He made that decision official on Tuesday.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) walks off the field after defeating the New York Giants in an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023. AP Photo/Rich Schultz

"I gave everything I had, everything I had in this," Graham said. "I don't have no regrets."

The former first-round draft pick out of Michigan in 2010 ends his career as the all-time leader in games played for the Eagles with 206, ranks third with 76 1/2 sacks and has the most postseason sacks with 5 1/2.

Graham is also one of four players who participated in both of Philadelphia's Super Bowl wins: following the 2017 season against New England and last month against Kansas City.

Graham returned from a torn triceps to play against the Chiefs. He got on the field for 13 snaps and made one tackle in the 40-22 win.

He had a much bigger impact in the Super Bowl win against the Patriots when Graham's strip-sack of Tom Brady late in the fourth quarter thwarted a comeback attempt and helped deliver Philadelphia its first Lombardi Trophy.

New England Patriots QB Tom Brady has the football knocked out of his hands for a fumble by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham during Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, 2018. AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

New England Patriots QB Tom Brady has the ball stripped by Brandon Graham #55 of the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, 2018. Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Graham's career began under coach Andy Reid and continued under Chip Kelly, Doug Pederson and Nick Sirianni as he was one the constants on the defensive line for a team built from the trenches.

He had only one season with double-digit sacks - 11 in 2022 when he helped the Eagles reach the Super Bowl - but was a consistent producer of pressure throughout his career.

He made the Pro Bowl in 2020, was a second-team All-Pro in 2016 and was fourth in voting for AP Comeback Player of the Year in 2022 when he returned from a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered in 2021 to have his prolific season as a pass rusher.

Graham had only 6 1/2 sacks in 28 games over his final two seasons but ends his career as a two-time Super Bowl champion.