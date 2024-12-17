Eagles fans feeling confident after 10th straight win

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles secured their 10th straight win on Sunday night. That's the longest winning streak in the team's history.

The Birds beat the Steelers with an aggressive passing attack, something that some players believed was lacking last week.

"It was kind of fun to watch the game," said Wendy Pratt, of Medford, New Jersey.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts spoke after the game, addressing the scrutiny over passing.

"So that's what y'all wanted to see, huh?" said Hurts.

"It was like a mic drop moment," said Darren Hamilton of South Philadelphia.

Fans say this Eagles victory paves a path past the playoffs to the Super Bowl.

"See you on Broad Street. See you right on Broad Street. We can't wait for that parade," said Hamilton.

The Eagles have already clinched their spot in the playoffs, and they can clinch the NFC East on Sunday with a win over the Washington Commanders.

"It's going to be their toughest game. They should beat them, there shouldn't be any issue with that," said Todd Pratt, of Medford, New Jersey.

Coach Nick Sirianni says the Birds just need to keep flapping their wings.

"Look how efficient we've been passing the ball. We've been passing the ball for the past nine weeks, for the past stretch that we've been in," said Coach Nick Sirriani.

Right now, the Detroit Lions have the tiebreaker over the Eagles for the number one seed in the NFC.

The Minnesota Vikings can enter that race too with a win Monday night over the Chicago Bears.