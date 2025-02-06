Philadelphia Eagles fans migrate south to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX

It's a party on the plane as the 120 members of the Green Legion are taking the skies to take over the Big Easy.

It's a party on the plane as the 120 members of the Green Legion are taking the skies to take over the Big Easy.

It's a party on the plane as the 120 members of the Green Legion are taking the skies to take over the Big Easy.

It's a party on the plane as the 120 members of the Green Legion are taking the skies to take over the Big Easy.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a party on the plane as the 120 members of the Green Legion are taking the skies to take over the Big Easy.

"Fly Eagles Fans Fly" by any means necessary!

"The whole suitcase is packed with my Birds stuff - sweatshirts, t-shirts," said Nicole Demers of Pittman.

The inclement weather cancelled and delayed more than 100 flights out of Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday morning. As the skies cleared, Birds fans are ready to migrate south.

Accessorized and ready to fly is Joanne Berkowitz of Lancaster. Showing off her Eagles bracelets and necklaces, she's packed a snack for her pals.

"I am bringing soft pretzels for our friends to enjoy in New Orleans," said Berkowitz.

You better believe they're packing their good luck charms with them. Kim Bursner of Collegeville is donning a giant Eagle head hat.

"I got my Super Bowl helmet from 2018. I'm bringing it down to New Orleans and we're gonna be taking over," said Kareem of Southwest Philadelphia.

For more coverage of Super Bowl LIX, visit 6abc.com/SuperBowl.