Woman found dead after fire in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section left a woman dead on Wednesday.

The blaze broke out around 7:30 a.m. on the 3100 block of Livingston Street.

Crews arrived to smoke coming from the second floor.

An unidentified woman was found dead on the first floor, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A medical examiner will determine the woman's cause of death.