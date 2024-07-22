Detectives are now looking for suspects and a motive in the shooting.

Police searching for gunmen in deadly West Philadelphia mass shooting that left 9 shot, 3 dead

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel to give update on deadly mass shooting in West Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel to give update on deadly mass shooting in West Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel to give update on deadly mass shooting in West Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel to give update on deadly mass shooting in West Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel will update the investigation into this weekend's deadly mass shooting in West Philadelphia.

Nine people were shot, killing three of them.

Officials are expected to hold a press conference at 11 a.m.

Police are currently searching for several gunmen, as multiple shooters opened fire.

"It appears that there were multiple shooters, but it's unclear at this time how many. We have counted at least 25 to 30 spent shell casings at this time," said Inspector D.F. Pace with Philadelphia police.

The violence erupted just after 2 a.m. on Sunday in the 1200 block of North Alden Street.

Investigators say a fight broke out during a gathering of more than 100 people.

The victims killed are men, ages 23, 29 and 33 years old.

The surviving victims are said to be stable with gunshot wounds to their arms and legs.

A gun was found at the scene but no suspects are in custody.

Police are asking for tips in solving the case.