Philadelphia cop hurt after unmarked, illegally parked police vehicle hit from behind near City Hall

A Philadelphia officer was injured Tuesday after an unmarked police vehicle was hit from behind.

A Philadelphia officer was injured Tuesday after an unmarked police vehicle was hit from behind.

A Philadelphia officer was injured Tuesday after an unmarked police vehicle was hit from behind.

A Philadelphia officer was injured Tuesday after an unmarked police vehicle was hit from behind.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia officer was injured Tuesday after an unmarked police vehicle was hit from behind.

It happened around 8:50 a.m. on the north side of City Hall on Broad Street.

Officials say a 34-year-old woman in a 2023 Toyota Camry struck the rear of the unmarked police vehicle, which was parked illegally.

The impact of the collision caused the Camry to flip over.

The driver of the Camry was no injured.

However, the officer was taken to Jefferson Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Crash Investigation Division is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

