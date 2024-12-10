The Philadelphia Orchestra Presents "Yannick's Holiday Mixtape" Dec. 12 & 13

The Philadelphia Orchestra has a special gift for audiences this season.

"I'm spending the holidays with you all in Philly," says Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Music & Artistic Director for The Philadelphia Orchestra.

He's conducting a concert called "Yannick's Holiday Mixtape."

"This is a brand-new program that Yannick is bringing to Philadelphia," says Jeremy Rothman, Chief Programming Officer for The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts. "It hearkens back to that time when, you know, you would give that special mixtape to somebody."

It was a gift through music.

"And my mixtape that I bring to you is essentially taking great Christmas songs, the ones from the jazz era, but also the ones a bit more traditional," says Nézet-Séguin.

"It's all his favorite tunes, some really creative arrangements of all your favorite holiday songs," says Rothman.

Nézet-Séguin has added a jazzy slant to them.

Audiences will hear holiday favorites like "Winter Wonderland" and "Sleigh Ride."

"But, also some classical music with a twist, so you'll hear "The Nutcracker' with a jazz-infused style to it as well," says Rothman.

The concert will feature additional artists, including the Taurey Butler Trio and some great vocalists.

"Local Philadelphia talent, Laurin Talese, V. Shayne Frederick, the Philadelphia Symphonic Choir, which is a choir dedicated to the Philadelphia Orchestra," says Rothman.

Nézet-Séguin is putting it all together for two concerts.

"The ears are open, the heart is open, which I think is, after all, the message of the holidays, right!" says Nézet-Séguin.

"He always connects with audiences," says Rothman. "This is a chance to experience that incredible sound of the strings, the winds, the brass."

Rothman says the Philadelphia Orchestra can bring "great joy to the holidays" with this wonderful program led by Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

"It's gonna be fun, but also I hope quite moving," says Nézet-Séguin.

The Philadelphia Orchestra presents "Yannick's Holiday Mixtap"e in Concert December 12 and 13 in the Kimmel Center's Marian Anderson Hall.

The Philadelphia Orchestra - "Yannick's Holiday Mixtape in Concert"

Tickets at Marian Anderson Hall

Marian Anderson Hall (Located in Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts)

300 S. Broad Street

Philadelphia, PA 19102

