Phillies fans head to Washington DC for season opener against Nationals

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies are starting their season Thursday in Washington DC against the Nationals.

A large group of fans met at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia to take buses to see the team play.

The trip is one of many organized by Philly Sports Trips for fans of all Philadelphia sports teams.

They have a big year planned with several trips on the schedule for this year.

The Phillies are ready to hit 'em hard this season while shutting down the critics.

The team posted a hype video on social media to set the tone for the opener and are determined to start out strong.

"Just be consistent out there and try to give the team to win the best chance to win that day," said pitcher Zack Wheeler.

Wheeler will be the starting pitcher on Thursday.

Manager Rob Thomson says his talent is undeniable.

"He's one of the best pitchers in baseball and the combination of power and command, pitch ability, that's why he's so great," Thomson said.

Former Phillies Manager Larry Bowa said even though they play a lot of games in baseball, the Phillies will have to find a way to keep the momentum going this season.

"What we got to do is play consistent baseball. We have a tendency, not all the time, to play down to our opponent," Bowa said.

Sports analysts say the Phillies are a World Series-caliber team packed with star power and top-tier talent.

The Phillies will play in Washington through Sunday and return to the Bank for the home opener Monday afternoon.