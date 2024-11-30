Philadelphia police and civilians kick-off soccer match for a common goal

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Whether a police officer or a civilian, all players stepped on the soccer field with one goal: to promote peace and respect in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Police Soccer Team started to take shape earlier this year, and its members have already competed in a tournament in New Jersey. Today's friendly match was another chance for them to find their rhythm, and demonstrate how other districts can pick up the sport as well.

On the other side of the field, a new coalition known as the 'Southwest All Stars' laced up for the match. It is composed of members of the Salone FC soccer team and the Pennsylvania Oldtimers Community Sports Association.

"We usually come here separate, but this time, we tried to work together," said Rev. George Fully, President of the POSCA.

Two opposing coaches, Officer Musa Kaba and Foday Turay, had something else in common. They both are proud immigrants from West Africa.

Watch the video above to hear what this event means to them in their own words.

