It is illegal to operate dirt bikes and ATVs on the streets in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police condiscate 'slingshot' as part of crackdown on illegal street vehicles

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are working to confiscate illegal street vehicles as part of a new safety initiative this summer.

The Action Cam was there as police towed a so-called "slingshot" at 5th and Race streets in Old City on Sunday.

Officers had gotten word of plans for potential meetups in the city and set up enforcement at the base of the Ben Franklin Bridge, where traffic comes in from New Jersey.

