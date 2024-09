Man critically hurt after being shot multiple times in Philadelphia's Kensington section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

Police responded to the 900 block of East Schiller Street around 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found the man, who was shot twice in the back and twice in the arm.

He was taken to Temple Hospital.

Police believe this was a targeted shooting.