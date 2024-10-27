Video released of 3 suspects wanted in 16-year-old's murder in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for three suspects in connection with a homicide back on May 25.

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot while riding a bike around 8:38 p.m. on the 1200 block of Fairmount Avenue in North Philadelphia.

Authorities say three suspects drove to the scene in a stolen Dodge Nitro SUV.

After firing 25 shots at a group of people, they fled the scene, ditched the SUV, and were then picked up in a dark-colored Ford Taurus.

The city is offering a $20,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

