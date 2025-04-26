The Philadelphia Public League 'Coaches Vs. Cancer Baseball Fest' is up to bat for the second year

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Dozens of student athletes gathered to take big swings for people fighting disease.

The mission was inspired by a Frankford High School baseball coach and his own fight with cancer.

The tournament was held in FDR Park at the Phillies Urban Youth Academy.

"I think they'll take away going out, being competitive, playing the game they love, but also doing it for a cause. Charity is love, so giving back is a great way to learn to be a responsible and healthy human being," said Former Philadelphia Phillie, Dickie Noles, who was in attendance.

Proceeds from the fundraiser went towards the Philadelphia Hope Lodge.

