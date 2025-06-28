Phillies play the Braves after Turner's 4-hit game

Philadelphia Phillies (48-34, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (37-44, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (7-3, 4.08 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach (6-4, 3.21 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

Braves -159, Phillies +133; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies play the Atlanta Braves after Trea Turner had four hits against the Braves on Friday.

Atlanta has gone 22-16 in home games and 37-44 overall. The Braves are 30-16 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Philadelphia has a 22-20 record on the road and a 48-34 record overall. The Phillies have a 32-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the eighth time this season. The Phillies are up 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with 15 home runs while slugging .472. Ronald Acuna is 10 for 33 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has nine doubles, a triple and 25 home runs for the Phillies. Turner is 12 for 43 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .227 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by five runs

Phillies: 5-5, .252 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Chris Sale: 15-Day IL (rib), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (arm), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Phillies: Aaron Nola: 60-Day IL (ankle), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (wrist)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.