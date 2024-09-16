Philly Felt Fairy can help you celebrate all things in life

The Philly Felt Fairy is on a mission to help people mark life's major milestones, and to celebrate the things they love.

Kat Czekner-Wilson, aka the Philly Felt Fairy, is a Delaware County artist whose primary medium is felt.

From baby banners to sports pennants to graduation flags, Wilson is on a mission to help people mark life's major milestones and celebrate the things they love.

The Philly Felt Fairy came to life during the pandemic when Wilson was looking for something to do.

When a friend was having a camp-themed bachelorette party, Wilson volunteered to make the pennants.

They were hit and a passion for felt-based crafting was born.

Sports quickly became a popular subject matter, but Wilson also leans into heavier issues such as suicide and mental health.

Every October, they raffle off a felt piece to raise money for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Wilson creates all kinds of ways to celebrate pride.

Wilson is both a survivor of domestic violence and a member of the LGBTQIA + community.

Both Wilson and their partner, Phil, are non-binary.

For Wilson and their two kids, felt art has become a family affair.

Wilson is also branching out, creating everything from felt-adorned mirrors to metallic rainbow felt-decorated bags and felt portraits of pets.

And because they love Halloween, there's a collection of rope ghosts.

Every piece has a red flag on it.

It's Wilson's signature for a business dubbed Fire Sign Flags.

But the red flag also represents the impact Wilson hopes their art will raise acceptance and awareness but also create joy.

The Philly Felt Fairy pops up at local markets and sells on Instagram but Wilson just launched a website and plans to add classes this fall to teach people how to make their own felt art.