'Philly Sound Exchange' brings students of various backgrounds together through music

This nonprofit is composing connections between local children through music.

This nonprofit is composing connections between local children through music.

This nonprofit is composing connections between local children through music.

This nonprofit is composing connections between local children through music.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The "Philly Sound Exchange" finds common ground for kids of many backgrounds while making music.

The project was started by a KIPP Philadelphia Public School teacher.

"Mainly been focused on bringing suburban and city students together for projects that reflect their various identities and help them get to know each other and connect with each other," said Director of Philly Sound Exchange, Mike Schaller.

Currently, they're working on a musical to further exemplify their efforts.

"The project is called 'Bridges,' and the students have written over 25 songs. We've been working on writing that story for the last three years, and that kind of brings us to where we are today," said Schaller.

They are accepting audition tapes for the musical until April 18th.

"At the end of the day...what we're looking for is for our kids to grow and learn about themselves and other people," said Schaller.

For more information, check out their website.

