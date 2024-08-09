Dan Povenmire and Jeff Marsh chat about creating the characters and how the show has impacted them.

'Phineas and Ferb' creators celebrate the legacy of the show as the new season approaches

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event has commenced and it's celebrating all the classics from Disney Channel.

As a new season of "Phineas and Ferb" is upon us, show creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh attended a panel to reflect on how the show got its start.

Povenmire shared with the audience how the voice of Dr. Doofenshmirtz came to life when he was creating the character.

"I started by pitching the board," he said. "That was like one of the first gags I wrote for the show, and I did it like 4 in the morning when I was on vacation with my wife's family in France and I couldn't pitch it to anybody. When she finally woke up, I was like 'can I just pitch you this gag?'"

Characters from the show have previously appeared at Disneyland for the Rockin' Rollin' Dance party and the two explained how meaningful it was seeing them roam the park.

"You draw these guys on a tablecloth ten years earlier, here they are dancing around and doing these songs that we wrote for first season," Povenmire said. "It was just this amazing moment."

"As a kid who grew up in Southern California, coming to Disney literally since I was a toddler, the moment you see something you created walking around the park is just the most overwhelming emotional thing," Marsh added.

